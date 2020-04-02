Leicester title-winner says team-mate is 'unbelievable', but has a confidence problem

Leicester City snapped up a young Demarai Gray from Birmingham City hoping he would be a star - but he's made two Premier League appearances all season.

Christian Fuchs believes Leicester City team-mate Demarai Gray is a player with ‘unbelievable’ ability but it is his own self-confidence issues which continue to hold the winger back, speaking to Goal.

Less than three years ago, a former Birmingham City winger was being courted by a host of Premier League clubs with Leicester valuing their explosive England U21 international in excess of £25 million (Sky).

At the time, it seemed inevitable that Gray would become one of the top-flight’s most influential attackers sooner rather than later. But, for all that potential, that dazzling pace, the now-23-year-old remains something of an enigma as he closes in on completing his fourth full season in Leicester colours.

Gray has started just two Premier League games all season. Brendan Rodgers has preferred the more consistent Harvey Barnes on the left-hand side, with the former reduced to cameo outings and the odd cup run-out.

And Fuchs, who has played alongside Gray for five years now, thinks the problem is a mental one more than anything else.

"I think it is just a question of a lack of confidence for him at the moment," said a left-back who lifted the Premier League title in 2016.

"The way I experience him in training, I know he can dribble past four or five players no problem. He can fall on the floor and still keeping going. It is unbelievable.

"I think if he gets a self-confidence injection, then he would have a lot of potential moving forward."

Rodgers has a superb track record when it comes to setting young players on the pathway to stardom, such as Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele, Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling.

And if there is anyone who can get a tune out of Gray, it is him.