'I need a home': 25-year-old is desperate to leave Everton this summer

Everton have not handed Matthew Pennington a Premier League start for three years - no wonder the Hull City loane is hoping to leave Goodison Park.

Matthew Pennington might have played his final game in Everton colours with the Hull City loanee admitting that a permanent departure from Goodison Park is at the forefront of his plans this summer, speaking to Hull Live.

At the age of 25, a centre-half who rose through the ranks on the blue half of Merseyside is understandably keen to finally put down his roots.

Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas and Phil Jagielka were still Everton players the last time Pennington donned the famous blue shirt in a Premier League match, all the way back in 2017. And he has now spent each of the last three seasons out on loan, joining Hull last year after spells at Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Pennington has a further 12 months remaining on his Everton contract but it seems very unlikely that he will see those out, with a former England U19 international of the opinion that the time is right to cut ties.

“I’ve got next season at Everton but hopefully I can get something sorted in the summer elsewhere,” Pennington says. “I’m thinking I need a home in the summer, somewhere to put my roots down and crack on with my career.

“I’ve been on loan quite a lot now so I’m looking for that place to settle down and really push on with my career.”

It is no secret that Everton are looking to add another centre-half to their ranks with the Telegraph reporting that they are confident of landing the £30 million-rated Lille ace Gabriel Magalhaes. Mason Holgate signed a new contract recently while Lewis Gibson is expected to fight for a first-team place alongside Michael Keane and Yerry Mina sooner rather than later.

There is no space at Goodison, it seems, for Pennington.