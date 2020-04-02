'Finest in the game': Tottenham man sends message to £20m Spurs-linked star

Championship talisman Ebere Eze looks destined to leave QPR for the Premier League - but will Jose Mourinho's Spurs be his destination?

Could a pair of Queens Park Rangers team-mates be reunited at Tottenham Hotspur next season?

If The Sun is to be believed, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are leading the chase to sign the much-admired Ebere Eze for what could be, quite frankly, one of the bargains of the century at £20 million.

And, unless Jack Clarke is farmed out on a third loan spell in the space of 12 short months, a pair of Loftus Road favourites might just be fighting for a place in a Premier League frontline in the very near future.

In fact, there’s certainly an argument to be made that it’s more likely that Eze will be donning the famous white shirt next season than Clarke. While the latter has struggled to make an impression at QPR after a forgettable return to Leeds, with another temporary exit surely under consideration, Eze continues to make the Championship look like child’s play.

A fleet-footed midfielder with such sublime technical gifts belongs at the highest level possible. In fact, it seems like a case of when rather than if he joins a top-flight club in the off-season, after notching 12 goals and eight assists in a league he quite clearly outgrew some time ago.

And while Clarke really doesn’t need any added competition at Spurs, with Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and more already fighting for a place in one of those coveted attacking roles, the young winger would surely give Eze a glowing reference if Tottenham come calling about his fellow QPR superkid.

Now, Eze and Wayne Rooney might be at completely opposite ends of their careers. But it would take a brave man to bet against QPR’s finest number ten since Stan Bowles following in the Manchester United legend’s footsteps and establishing himself as a Premier League star.

As Clarke himself says, Eze and Rooney are 'two of the finest in the game'.