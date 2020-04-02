Quick links

After 2019 links to Tottenham, 21-year-old is having 'dream season'

Tottenham manage José Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London
Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to snap up Aaron Ramsdale after a superb campaign for Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale shows off his Adidas Predator gloves during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Aaron Ramsdale admits the 2019/20 season has been something of a dream as he blossoms into one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers at Bournemouth, speaking to talkSPORT (2 April, 11am).

Just 12 months ago, a fresh-faced shot-stopper was performing heroics between the sticks in League One to keep AFC Wimbledon afloat the third tier. Ramsdale learned a lot during a loan spell with The Dons, both on and off the pitch, but even he did not expect to become an established, top-flight number one the very next season.

The 21-year-old has been a shining light in a difficult campaign for Eddie Howe’s Cherries with his virtuoso displays resulting in links with 2019 Champions League finalists Spurs, according to The Mail – another ‘pinch me’ moment in a year full of firsts.

 

“I’d have snapped your hand off if you said I would have played a full season in League One (during 2019/20). I can’t put it into words at the moment,” the England U21 international says of his rapid rise.

“Getting out and playing games (at Wimbledon was the making of him). When I first went there, it felt it was pointless, I was going to have two relegations on my CV by 20.

“But something changed, I grew up and became a man. I was living in a flat, paying my bills, cooking my dinner. It has definitely helped me to be where I am now.

Aaron Ramsdale of Bournemouth clears from Wesley of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth at Villa Park on August 17, 2019 in Birmingham

“I wasn’t fazed (in League One) about coming for a high cross. I did get bashed about but I can take it a lot better now and I know I can bash other people about.”

Ramsdale, who could be a long-term replacement for the ageing Hugo Lloris is he makes the move to North London over the summer, grew up idolising Bolton and West Ham hero Jussi Jaaskelainen – and for a good reason.

As the man himself says, Ramsdale has been great friends with the 44-year-old’s son Will ever since he was honing his talents at Bolton, spending much of his free time visiting the Jaaskelainen family home.

If he ends up being as good a goalkeeper as the Finland legend, he will be a fine, long-term addition to Tottenham’s squad.

ARSENAL V BOLTON. JASSI JAASKELAINEN SAVES FROM ROBERT PIRES FREE KICK 10

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

