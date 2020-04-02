After 2019 links to Tottenham, 21-year-old is having 'dream season'

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to snap up Aaron Ramsdale after a superb campaign for Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Aaron Ramsdale admits the 2019/20 season has been something of a dream as he blossoms into one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers at Bournemouth, speaking to talkSPORT (2 April, 11am).

Just 12 months ago, a fresh-faced shot-stopper was performing heroics between the sticks in League One to keep AFC Wimbledon afloat the third tier. Ramsdale learned a lot during a loan spell with The Dons, both on and off the pitch, but even he did not expect to become an established, top-flight number one the very next season.

The 21-year-old has been a shining light in a difficult campaign for Eddie Howe’s Cherries with his virtuoso displays resulting in links with 2019 Champions League finalists Spurs, according to The Mail – another ‘pinch me’ moment in a year full of firsts.

“I’d have snapped your hand off if you said I would have played a full season in League One (during 2019/20). I can’t put it into words at the moment,” the England U21 international says of his rapid rise.

“Getting out and playing games (at Wimbledon was the making of him). When I first went there, it felt it was pointless, I was going to have two relegations on my CV by 20.

“But something changed, I grew up and became a man. I was living in a flat, paying my bills, cooking my dinner. It has definitely helped me to be where I am now.

“I wasn’t fazed (in League One) about coming for a high cross. I did get bashed about but I can take it a lot better now and I know I can bash other people about.”

Ramsdale, who could be a long-term replacement for the ageing Hugo Lloris is he makes the move to North London over the summer, grew up idolising Bolton and West Ham hero Jussi Jaaskelainen – and for a good reason.

As the man himself says, Ramsdale has been great friends with the 44-year-old’s son Will ever since he was honing his talents at Bolton, spending much of his free time visiting the Jaaskelainen family home.

If he ends up being as good a goalkeeper as the Finland legend, he will be a fine, long-term addition to Tottenham’s squad.