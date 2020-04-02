'A lot of potential': PL veteran tips Leicester City star for the top

Former Leicester City title winner has given his backing to Ben Chilwell.

Ben Chilwell has been tipped for the top by Leicester City team-mate Christian Fuchs in quotes reported by Goal, amid claims that Tottenham Hotspur are interested.

Chilwell is one of those players you’d heard about even before he you’d seen him in action.

The Milton Keynes-born 23-year-old only made his Premier League debut three years ago but, by the time he stepped onto the top flight turf for the first time, he had already been linked with a big-money move away from the King Power Stadium.

Flash forward to the present day and little has changed. Chilwell is a Premier League and England regular these days and, according to The Times, those buccaneering performances have caught the eye of Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester City.

And Fuchs, the 2016 league champion who has lost his place to a left-back ten years his junior, is confident that his £80 million-rated team-mate will fulfil his vast potential.

"He has definitely improved," said the former Schalke favourite. "He is still a young player who is playing at a very high level.

"He has a good amount of England caps already, which just shows his ability. At an early age like that, to play for the national team for that amount of games is really good.

"As a young player, I have been in that situation: you still find yourself learning a lot from games and facing other teams. So, he is in a good place and I think he will be one of the top left-backs in England for years to come.

"The good thing for him is that, at 23, he is still young, with a lot of potential to improve in the future."

It remains to be seen whether Chilwell commits his future to Leicester, a la Jamie Vardy, or jumps ship for a direct Premier League rival. The 11-time international would surely have few problems establishing himself as Tottenham’s first-choice left-back, over the rather limited Ben Davies and the inexperienced Ryan Sessegnon.

But you’d imagine that Daniel Levy would have a tough task on his hands if he wants to barter down that eye-watering £80 million price-tag.