25-year-old's agent responds to claims that he's in Newcastle talks, Everton also linked

Everton, Newcastle and West Ham United target Yussuf Poulsen has not demanded a move away from RB Leipzig, his agent has told TV2.

On Wednesday, reports from Germany suggested that one of the Bundesliga’s most hard-working attackers was on his way to England.

Long-serving club legend Poulsen has fallen behind summer signing Patrick Schick in the pecking order since Julian Nagelsmann took over at the Red Bull Arena and Sport BILD claimed that Everton, West Ham and particularly Steve Bruce’s Newcastle were keeping tabs on the situation.

Poulsen, the report added, has also handed in a transfer request as the Danish international looks to force a departure from the club he joined in 2013, when Champions League quarter-finalists Leipzig were plying their trade in Germany’s third tier.

But according to Poul-Erik Petersen, the 25-year-old’s representative, those reports are a little wide of the mark.

"There is no truth in this at all. Yussuf hasn't asked to leave, and there are no negotiations with other clubs," he says. "We haven't had any contact with (Newcastle) at all. I can categorically deny this.

"I'd like to make it clear that Yussuf loves being in Leipzig, and that's basically where he sees himself at the moment. But if the situation continues to be as it is at the moment, it's logical that he doesn't want to be a reserve.”

Poulsen has started just ten Bundesliga games this season, despite finding the net 15 times in Germany’s top flight during a career-best 2018/19 campaign. And while BILD might have jumped the gun somewhat, a summer move cannot be ruled out entirely at this stage.

The report claims that Steve Bruce is a massive fan of a physical centre-forward renowned for his unselfish approach and his ability to get the best out of speedy wide players, a la Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Poulsen looks every inch the kind of striker Newcastle need.