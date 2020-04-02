Did NHS Nightingale ask for rainbow pictures? London practice confirms on Twitter

Following reports that NHS Nightingale had asked for rainbow pictures from kids staying at home, the practice revealed the truth on social media.

There are strict social distancing rules in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK. As cases grow rapidly, there's a higher need for emergency beds and testing for the virus.

During the crisis, people have come together to show appreciation to NHS workers via social media posts and dedicated opening hours at supermarkets.

A number of tabloid reports revealed that the NHS Nightingale asked people for rainbow drawings so they can place them on the walls of the hospital.

But, is this real or fake news some have asked. Here's what the hospital explained on its Twitter page.

Did NHS Nightingale ask for rainbow pictures?

No, they didn't.

It appears that fake accounts on social media have used the name of NHS Nightingale and asked people to send rainbow drawings to the hospital.

Taking to their official Twitter page, the hospital explained: "Unfortunately, a fake Facebook account has been set up for the Nightingale Hospital London asking people to share rainbow pictures.

"Please be aware of misinformation and only get your information from trusted sources, like http://nhs.uk/coronavirus."

We love that so many of you have shared your amazing rainbow pictures, but please don’t send them in the post. We’re working on a way to receive them, but for now please share using #RainbowsForNightingale pic.twitter.com/OXSAxNwdck — NHS Nightingale London (@NightingaleLDN) April 1, 2020

However, you can still share rainbow drawings if you wish to. NHS Nightingale has kindly asked people to share them on social media, instead of physically posting them.

Be aware of fake accounts

We've come across several fake profiles asking for rainbow pictures on behalf of NHS Nightingale. But many online users have recognised that the accounts are not legitimate and have warned others too.

NHS advises to check official websites and Twitter accounts for information on the latest coronavirus updates.

Rainbow drawings on windows across the UK

Perhaps some of you have noticed that your neighbours have put rainbow drawings on their windows. Some believe that the initiative started to cheer up bored children at home and boost their mood.

Nevertheless, it's a great way to connect with those living in your neighbourhood and make someone's day better during this time.

The same trend has become popular among households in Italy, Spain and Canada as well.

My cousins and kids across Italy are hanging rainbow drawings that say "everything will be fine" on their houses to cheer people up. It warms my heart and I hope other countries will start taking the #CoronavirusPandemic more seriously so their kids won't have to go through this pic.twitter.com/su4pKgvm77 — Ruben Salvadori (@ruben_salvadori) March 12, 2020