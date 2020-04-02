‘Daniel Levy takes the biscuit’: Collymore has just posted a Tottenham Hotspur graphic

Tottenham Hotspur are applying for the UK government’s Job Retention Scheme.

Stan Collymore has criticised Tottenham Hotspur and their chairman Daniel Levy on Twitter.

The former Liverpool striker has not been impressed with Levy’s decision regarding non-playing staff taking pay-cuts or getting furloughed.

Tottenham chairman Levy has said that the club will be applying for the UK government’s Job Retention Scheme, which will pay 80% of the wages for their non-playing staff who are being furloughed during to the ongoing global health pandemic, as reported in Football.London.

Former Liverpool striker Collymore criticised Tottenham and Levy when the announcement was made earlier this week, and he has just posted a new tweet with graphic.

The top 5 largest profits before tax in Premier League history.



Absolute brass neck of any club to furlough staff but Daniel Levy takes the biscuit. pic.twitter.com/xKifqOH5WS — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 2, 2020

Top-Four Challenge

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Spurs are aiming to clinch a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.