Club president suggests his side could look to take 26-year-old from Villa if they're relegated

John Verrall
Marvelous Nakamba of Villa in action during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Dean Smith's Aston Villa side are currently sat in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has suggested to Fotomac that they could raid relegated Premier League clubs, amid links with Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

Nakamba has had a solid first season at Villa, even though Dean Smith’s side are struggling against the drop.

Nakamba has been one of the bright spots in what has been a difficult season at Villa, and certainly goes down as one of their better signings from last summer.

 

It seems that Trabzonspor see the quality that the Villa midfielder possesses as well.

And Agaoglu has hinted that his side will look to make moves for players of teams relegated from the Premier League, after reports that he wants Nakamba.

"We are following England,” he said. “It is more economically reasonable to get players from the teams falling from the league here.”

Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on December 21, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Villa are currently facing a massive fight to stay in the top flight, with Smith’s side sat in the relegation zone as thing stand.

The claret and blues are lying two points away from safety, although they do have a game in hand over many of their relegation rivals.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

