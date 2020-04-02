Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Charlie Adam suggests Steven Gerrard’s Rangers can beat Celtic to title

Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard of Liverpool comes on as a substitute for Charlie Adam during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 30, 2011 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic by 13 points.

Head coach Steven Gerrard of Rangers during Rangers FC Training and Press Conference at Weststadion on December 12, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

Charlie Adam has suggested to The Courier that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers can still win the league title ahead of Celtic.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Subscribe

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

 

Former Rangers midfielder Adam has said that the season has to be completed, and has suggested that Gerrard’s side can still win the title.

Adam told The Courier: “There’s still a lot to play for in Scotland. Celtic and Rangers are still going for the title.

“Motherwell and Aberdeen are still going for third. The rest are still vying for the top six, then you’ve got Hearts down at the bottom fighting against relegation.”

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Celtic are favourites

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons, and given that they are 13 points in the lead, the Hoops are favourites to make it nine in a row.

However, if Rangers do win their game in hand and also the two Old Firm derbies, then it will be a thrilling end to the title race in the Scottish top flight.

Blackburn Rovers' Charlie Adam during today's pre-season training session on July 9, 2019 in Blackburn, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch