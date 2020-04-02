Charlie Adam suggests Steven Gerrard’s Rangers can beat Celtic to title

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic by 13 points.

Charlie Adam has suggested to The Courier that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers can still win the league title ahead of Celtic.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Former Rangers midfielder Adam has said that the season has to be completed, and has suggested that Gerrard’s side can still win the title.

Adam told The Courier: “There’s still a lot to play for in Scotland. Celtic and Rangers are still going for the title.

“Motherwell and Aberdeen are still going for third. The rest are still vying for the top six, then you’ve got Hearts down at the bottom fighting against relegation.”

Celtic are favourites

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons, and given that they are 13 points in the lead, the Hoops are favourites to make it nine in a row.

However, if Rangers do win their game in hand and also the two Old Firm derbies, then it will be a thrilling end to the title race in the Scottish top flight.