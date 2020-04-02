Quick links

‘Better than Ozil’, ‘Stay away’: Some Arsenal fans react to £71m player rumour

Subhankar Mondal
James Rodriguez (L) and Roger Martinez (C-R) run next to Santiago Arias during a training session as part of the preparation for the upcoming Copa America Brazil 2019 at Estadio El Campin...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid attacking player James Rodriguez.

Colombian football player James Rodriguez heads the ball during a training session at Metropolitano de Techo stadium on June 02, 2019 in Bogota, Colombia.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

According to Marca, Arsenal are interested in signing Rodriguez from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish publication has also claimed that the Colombia international, who can also operate as a winger, appreciates the interest from the Gunners.

AS has reported that Madrid will sell the 28-year-old this summer if the right offer comes in.

 

James has been on the books of Spanish and European giants Madrid since the summer of 2014 when he joined from AS Monaco for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £71 million.

The 28-year-old - who has won La Liga once and the Champions League twice with Madrid - was on loan at German club Bayern Munich from 2017 until 2019 and won the Bundesliga twice.

The Colombia international has fallen down the pecking order at Los Blancos, who could well decide to sell him and get some decent transfer fee this summer.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Rodriguez, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Colombia forward Juan Camilo Hernandez (14) celebrates Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez (10) after scoring during the second half of the International Friendly Soccer Game between...

Colombian football star James Rodriguez attends a press conference in Bogota on December 20, 2018. (Photo by Juan BARRETO

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

