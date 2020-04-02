‘Better than Ozil’, ‘Stay away’: Some Arsenal fans react to £71m player rumour

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid attacking player James Rodriguez.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

According to Marca, Arsenal are interested in signing Rodriguez from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish publication has also claimed that the Colombia international, who can also operate as a winger, appreciates the interest from the Gunners.

AS has reported that Madrid will sell the 28-year-old this summer if the right offer comes in.

James has been on the books of Spanish and European giants Madrid since the summer of 2014 when he joined from AS Monaco for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £71 million.

The 28-year-old - who has won La Liga once and the Champions League twice with Madrid - was on loan at German club Bayern Munich from 2017 until 2019 and won the Bundesliga twice.

The Colombia international has fallen down the pecking order at Los Blancos, who could well decide to sell him and get some decent transfer fee this summer.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Rodriguez, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

NOOOO — paul butler (@paulbutler1969) March 28, 2020

Loan deal please — Shady Jarvis (@SJ_14_GUNNER) March 29, 2020

Arsenal aren’t buying Rodriguez I’m 100yrs. It’s just a baseless rumor — Daddy Yin (@I_ortegga) March 28, 2020

If we buy James, Raul needs the door. — Mark, Arsenal fan. (@BergHenryVieira) March 28, 2020

Instead of James can't we just fo for Billing and Partey — Tonis (@Tonis03009213) March 28, 2020

yea, hope we stay away from james/fekir/coutinho



Coutinho will be 28 in june, fekir & james are injury prone — Will Burke (@WMB23) March 28, 2020

Not me I would rather have James Rodriguez — louis (@louis16303766) March 28, 2020

James Rodriguez is finished at the top — AbiTariq (@aubatariq) March 28, 2020

James Rodriguez:



Fallen out of favour with Zidane.

Could soon be available for cut price this summer.

Arsenal will be boosted by the news and could once again attempt to sign him having failed to do so in January.



The natural no.10 Ozil successor imo#afc #Gunners #COYG pic.twitter.com/8QSFU2gFEk — ☆ⓖ★ (@g8_afc) March 26, 2020