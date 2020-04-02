Aubameyang's wage demands put him in a tricky position

Arsenal star wants a reported £300,000 per week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hopes of a blockbuster new contract could be hit hard by the financial crisis.

The Arsenal star wants a reported £300,000 per week, The Express has reported.

This is a high amount for any club to pay for a player, especially one who turns 31 in June. And in this financial climate, paying up would look bad on the Gunners.

He has only one year left on his current deal and this is why stories have emerged over the past month linking him with an exit, with Real Madrid and Barcelona linked, The Sun have reported since last year.

Both clubs are counting the cost of the season being halted, and there is going to be a big financial hit on each.

Just like it doesn't make financial sense for Arsenal to pay up for him, it certainly doesn't make sense for Real, Barcelona, or any other side to pay the wage demands, plus a hefty transfer fee on top.

Arsenal may pay up, simply to try and avoid having to pay a fee to try and sign a replacement.

A compromise is more likely. Aubameyang may miss out on the salary he wants.

Time to negotiate has come at just the wrong time.