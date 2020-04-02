Quick links

Aubameyang's wage demands put him in a tricky position

Dan Coombs
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Arsenal star wants a reported £300,000 per week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 2, 2018 in St Albans, England.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hopes of a blockbuster new contract could be hit hard by the financial crisis.

The Arsenal star wants a reported £300,000 per week, The Express has reported.

This is a high amount for any club to pay for a player, especially one who turns 31 in June. And in this financial climate, paying up would look bad on the Gunners.

 

He has only one year left on his current deal and this is why stories have emerged over the past month linking him with an exit, with Real Madrid and Barcelona linked, The Sun have reported since last year.

Both clubs are counting the cost of the season being halted, and there is going to be a big financial hit on each.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 21, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Just like it doesn't make financial sense for Arsenal to pay up for him, it certainly doesn't make sense for Real, Barcelona, or any other side to pay the wage demands, plus a hefty transfer fee on top.

Arsenal may pay up, simply to try and avoid having to pay a fee to try and sign a replacement.

A compromise is more likely. Aubameyang may miss out on the salary he wants.

Time to negotiate has come at just the wrong time. 

 

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

