‘All disappeared’: Disappointed player sends message to Arsenal

Daniel Ceballos is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid at the moment.

Arsenal midfielder Daniel Ceballos has said that he is happy to see out the rest of the season at the club, as quoted in The Express.

Ceballos joined Premier League outfit Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is scheduled to stay at the Gunners until the end of June.

However, football is suspended in England at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the Premier League campaign will get back underway.

It is very likely that the season will run beyond June, and Ceballos has said that he is happy to continue at Arsenal until the campaign comes to a completion.

The Spain international has added that he is disappointed that that he cannot show his importance to the team at the moment.

The Express quotes Ceballos as saying: “I finish my contract on June 30 but I would have to continue to play for Arsenal when football returns. I don't know how that would work.

"It would be irresponsible from my side to talk about my future. The most important thing will be for me to be important for my new team. I came to Arsenal to be an important player but in the last month that all disappeared.”

Stats

Ceballos has made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The attacking midfielder also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gunners, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.