Quick links

Sunderland

Doncaster Rovers

Portsmouth

League One

'A joke': Sunderland were quoted £10m for target, he eventually cost just £2m

Danny Owen
New Sunderland owner Stewart Donald poses outside the ground at the Stadium of Light on May 21, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stewart Donald eventually splashed out £3m on bringing Will Grigg to Wearside after the League One outfit baulked at John Marquis' price-tag.

Portsmouth forward John Marquis rues a missed chance during the Carabao Cup match between Portsmouth and Southampton at Fratton Park, Portsmouth on Tuesday 24th September 2019.

Sunderland were quoted a staggering £10 million for Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis, Black Cats owner Stewart Donald revealed during Netflix’s Sunderland Till I Die documentary.

During that fated January transfer window of 2018, Sunderland were desperate for a new centre-forward after losing star man and top scorer Josh Maja. The only problem is, everyone knew it too.

 

So when the Wearsiders came calling for Marquis, Doncaster obviously felt that they had Sunderland on the back foot right from the off. The former Millwall man might have been a proven lower league goalscorer but a £10 million man he certainly wasn’t.

“Marquis, £10 million. What a joke,” Donald is seen saying as the hours ticked by and the well ran dry. “I’m gonna offer them £1.5 million and say that’s the best that we can do.”

That valuation might have been more than a little far-fetched but, as Donald found out to the cost of his hard-earned personal fortune, no one wants to let their first-choice striker leave on the cheap during that most testing of transfer windows.

John Marquis of Portsmouth gets ahead of Alim Öztürk of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 17th...

Marquis would eventually join Portsmouth a year-and-a-half later for a comparatively miniscule (but still expensive by League One standards) £2 million, according to The News.

Sunderland, however, would go on to splurge an initial £3 million on Will Grigg, making the former Wigan frontman the biggest ever signing in England’s third tier after failing with five previous bids.

Grigg has since scored just five times in 38 League One games in Sunderland colours.

New Sunderland signing Will Grigg at Stadium of Light on February 1, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch