£600k-a-week player’s reported stance amid Everton speculation

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

According to The Mirror, Gareth Bale is ready to fight for his place at Real Madrid, amid reported interest from Everton.

Everton are interested in signing Bale from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.com.

Carlo Ancelotti, now in charge of the Toffees, worked with the former Tottenham Hotspur winger when he was in charge of Madrid.

The Mirror has reported that although the 30-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at Los Blancos under head coach Zinedine Zidane, the Wales international - who earns £600,000 per week as salary - is ready to fight for his place.

The report has added that Bale is not agitating for a move away from Madrid this summer and is happy to run down his contract before finding a new club.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bale has made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The winger has also played 117 minutes in the Champions League for Los Blancos this campaign, according to WhoScored.