£35m Liverpool man shares what his favourite position to play is

Liverpool's English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has tended to use Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in central midfield since his move to Anfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has said on Instagram that central midfield is ‘definitely’ his preferred position.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has played in a number of roles throughout his career, but he has generally been stationed in a central role since moving to Liverpool.

And the England international insists that he loves playing centrally rather than out wide.

 

"I'm going to have to say central midfield. It's a question I was asked for years and years but it's definitely centre-mid – number 8,” The £35 million man (BBC Sport) said, when asked what his favoured position is. 

Oxlade-Chamberlain does have the versatility to play out wide, and often was used as a winger earlier in his career with Arsenal.

However, since moving to Liverpool he has generally impressed when used a central midfielder.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s season has been interrupted by injury this term, and he has been unable to hold down a place in Liverpool’s starting line-up.

The 26-year-old has made just 13 Premier League starts for the Reds, scoring on three occasions.

