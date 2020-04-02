£33m star's comments suggest he'd be happier with Liverpool move over PL rivals

Three Premier League clubs reportedly want Werder Bremen's Bundesliga star Milot Rashica - Aston Villa, Southampton and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Milot Rashica might have given Liverpool hope that a summer move to Anfield could be on the cards with the Werder Bremen talisman telling Deich Stube that he dreams of playing at the highest level possible.

Regardless of whether Werder pull of a Houdini-esque act of escapology and somehow wriggle out of the Bundesliga relegation battle, don’t expect him to still be plying his trade for the green and whites whenever next season gets underway.

Rashica has quite clearly outgrown his struggling side. And with a £33 million release clause in his contract (which will drop to £17) if Werder drop into the second-tier, there are a host of clubs queuing up already.

Aston Villa were reported to be leading the race by The Mirror, while Weser Kurier suggested that Liverpool and Southampton are in the race too.

But how does Rashica himself see his career panning out? Well, though the Kosovan would undoubtedly find first-team football easier to come by at Villa or The Saints, it seems that the pursuit of glory is what drives him.

“You can only achieve great things if you have big dreams,” says this ambitious little pocket-rocket. “One of them would definitely be participating in the European Championships next year.

“I am still at the beginning of my career, but one thing is certain: at some point I want to regularly measure myself against the best players in the world and play the Champions League year after year.

“I work very hard for it and know that I can do it.”

With all due respect to Aston Villa and Southampton, it seems unlikely that they will be going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich any time soon. So even if a place on the Liverpool bench awaits, it seems that those fabled European nights at Anfield could be too alluring for Rashica to turn down.