£30m Premier League star thinks he's discovered 'the secret' to Liverpool's success


Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into Champions League winners while Frank Lampard's Chelsea are slipping away from the elite.



Chelsea winger Willian thinks he has discovered the secret to Liverpool’s success, speaking to ESPN Brazil – and it as simple as ‘continuity’.

While the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have hired and fired in the quest for glory, a Merseyside giant has stuck by their affable coach through thick and thin.

Liverpool could have easily panicked and pulled the trigger in the summer of 2016, after Jurgen Klopp lead the club to a lowly eighth in the Premier League table while losing both the Europa League and EFL Cup final to Sevilla and Manchester City respectively.

 

But the Reds put their faith in a coach with a proven track record and, four years on, they look set to become the champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

And Willian, who has played under five different managers since moving to Chelsea in a £30 million deal, points out that continuity can go a long way, even in an era where overnight success is almost a pre-requisite.

“I think the secret is continuity. The coach (Klopp) has been with the club for almost five years. When you have continuity, you can win titles,” the Brazil international says.



“They had a sequence of important victories, which show the maturity of the team. You have to have time to get things done, and Liverpool have had a coach and a philosophy for a long time. The team is the same, the base is the same.”

In an time when player power has reached almost unprecedented levels, Klopp is unquestionably the main man of Anfield with the entire Football Club dancing to the German’s tune.

And Liverpool’s faith looks set to be rewarded with a place in the Premier League history books.



Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

