'You're a joke': Graham Roberts reacts as Spurs get five-figure fine

Tottenham Hotspur were handed a £20,000 fine on Tuesday.
Graham Roberts has slammed UEFA on Twitter after his former club Tottenham Hotspur were slapped with a fine.
Tottenham were eliminated from the Champions League by Leipzig last month.
The first leg in North London, which Spurs lost 1-0, kicked off three minutes late and Europe's governing body have given them a £20,000 penalty.
In the statement, UEFA said that head coach Jose Mourinho was 'responsible' for the delayed kick-off [The Independent], though no more detail was offered.
And here's how Roberts reacted to the fine on social media:
I think @uefa are struggling for money as they’ve fined @thfc and @RangersFC @CelticFC are they sure this should have been a warning at best @UEFA you are joke— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 1, 2020
It was a difficult day for the North Londoners, who also revealed that they had furloughed all of its non-playing staff as a cost-cutting exercise in response to the pandemic.
As of now, the Tottenham players have not agreed to defer their wages, which the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus have.
