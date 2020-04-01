Quick links

'You're a joke': Graham Roberts reacts as Spurs get five-figure fine

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur were handed a £20,000 fine on Tuesday.

Graham Roberts has slammed UEFA on Twitter after his former club Tottenham Hotspur were slapped with a fine.

Tottenham were eliminated from the Champions League by Leipzig last month.

The first leg in North London, which Spurs lost 1-0, kicked off three minutes late and Europe's governing body have given them a £20,000 penalty.

In the statement, UEFA said that head coach Jose Mourinho was 'responsible' for the delayed kick-off [The Independent], though no more detail was offered.

 

And here's how Roberts reacted to the fine on social media:

It was a difficult day for the North Londoners, who also revealed that they had furloughed all of its non-playing staff as a cost-cutting exercise in response to the pandemic. 

As of now, the Tottenham players have not agreed to defer their wages, which the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus have.

