'Worse than Moreno': Liverpool fans don't want reported 27-year-old target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is apparently hoping to bring PSG's Ligue 1 champion Layvin Kurzawa to the Premier League.

There’s a certain irony in the fact that Layvin Kurzawa is one of the most decorated footballers in the modern era. Because the reported Liverpool target is certainly not one of the most gifted (Sport).

It is five years now since the France international left-back swapped Monaco for PSG in a £20 million and, as you might expect, playing for Les Parisiens does wonders for your CV. In half a decade in the capital, Kurzawa has lifted 13 trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles.

That tally will rise to four if the 2019/20 season can be completed.

But a respectable haul of medals does not mean that Kurzawa deserves the chance to join Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded Liverpool squad. As even the most rose-tinted PSG fans will tell you, Kurzawa has been on the decline for a while now and, even at just 27 years of age, he is firmly behind Juan Bernat in the pecking order.

The 13-cap flyer is certainly more Alberto Moreno than Andy Robertson. While errors of judgement might be overlooked if you’re a young player just starting out, they’re a little difficult to swallow for a player of Kurzawa’s experience at Champions League and international level.

Kurzawa will be a free agent when his contract expires. But with Yasser Larouci pushing for a place in the first-team picture at Anfield, Liverpool should remember that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

