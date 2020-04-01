'Will be ready': Liverpool star insists he'll be fit for when the Premier League restarts

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has played a key role for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists that he will be ‘ready to go’ as soon as the Premier League starts up again.

Liverpool are so close to winning their first Premier League title, but the league has been suspended with no return date yet confirmed.

The Reds players are now having to keep fit behind closed doors, as the uncertainty surrounding the season continues.

And Van Dijk insists that he is still in a good place physically, as Liverpool wait for the campaign to get back underway again.

Feeling fine bro, the body will be ready for when we go again! — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Van Dijk has been a key part of Liverpool’s success this term, with the central-defender enjoying another outstanding year.

Van Dijk has played alongside Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip at the back this season and excelled alongside all three of his teammates.

The Dutchman has been imperious at the back and he has helped Liverpool maintain the best defensive record of any side in England.

The Reds have have let in just 21 goals in 29 league matches, with Jurgen Klopp’s side proving absolutely rock solid.