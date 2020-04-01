Quick links

'Will be ready': Liverpool star insists he'll be fit for when the Premier League restarts

John Verrall
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has played a key role for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez is tackled by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 7, 2019 in...

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists that he will be ‘ready to go’ as soon as the Premier League starts up again.

Liverpool are so close to winning their first Premier League title, but the league has been suspended with no return date yet confirmed.

 

The Reds players are now having to keep fit behind closed doors, as the uncertainty surrounding the season continues.

And Van Dijk insists that he is still in a good place physically, as Liverpool wait for the campaign to get back underway again.

Van Dijk has been a key part of Liverpool’s success this term, with the central-defender enjoying another outstanding year.

Van Dijk has played alongside Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip at the back this season and excelled alongside all three of his teammates.

The Dutchman has been imperious at the back and he has helped Liverpool maintain the best defensive record of any side in England.

The Reds have have let in just 21 goals in 29 league matches, with Jurgen Klopp’s side proving absolutely rock solid.

