Who plays Amy Fisher in London Kills? Nicola Stapleton is an EastEnders and voice acting veteran

London Kills is proving to be some top-quality daytime TV but just who is the actress behind episode 2's Amy Fisher?

As the world has been turned on its head by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, more and more people are being forced to either work from home or are at home to self-isolate.

As a result, many have been left with little to do during the day and are turning to TV to keep themselves entertained.

While online streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ are one answer, daytime TV is another.

And for those tuning in to BBC One in the early afternoon, they'll be greeted by the captivating cop drama, London Kills.

London Kills on BBC One

London Kill is a daytime police drama on BBC One.

The series, which is back in 2020 for its second season, follows a team of police detectives as they work to solve a new case with each new episodes.

For the newly released second series, each of the five episodes is airing daily at 2:15pm between March 30th and April 3rd.

On March 31st, fans were treated to the episode, The Ultimate Price.

Who plays Amy Fisher in London Kills?

Amy Fisher was played in The Ultimate Price episode of London Kills by Nicola Stapleton.

The 45-year-old actress is no stranger to the acting industry as she's been appearing in films and TV series since the early 1980s.

She appears in London Kills as Amy Fisher, the daughter of the murdered Terry Fisher, a pub landlord, and is the mother of eight-year-old Troy, who was the only witness to Terry's murder.

Nicola Stapleton: Films and TV

Nicola Stapleton, who was born in London in August 1974, has been on the acting path since a young age and studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

Her acting debut came at the age of eight when she appeared in a minor role in 1983's Octopussy, Roger Moore's sixth Bond film.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in almost 60 acting roles with the biggest of which coming in the likes of The Bill, Emmerdale and EastEnders which has been her biggest role to date after appearing as Mandy Salter in almost 200 episodes.

As well as appearing in films and TV series, Nicola has also lent her voice acting talents to the series Thomas and Friends as well the video games Assassin's Creed: Syndicate and Ni No Kuni II.

Series 2 of London Kills, meanwhile, continues daily at 2:15pm on BBC One until the final episode airs on April 3rd. You can also catch previous episodes on BBC iPlayer.