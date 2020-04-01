What order should fans watch Battlestar Galactica? Classic episodes are streaming now on Syfy!

Sci-fi classic Battlestar Galactica is available to stream now for free!

There's nothing better to distract ourselves from the horror of 2020 than a good bit of TV.

And arguably, the best form of TV to watch in this dark hour is the kind that offers up escapism and allows viewers to get lost in a completely different world.

It's hugely fortunate, therefore, that the sci-fi classic Battlestar Galactica has just made its way back to our screens and is available to stream for free!

Battlestar Galactica

The Battlestar Galactica TV series made its first appearance on our TV screens way back in 2003 as a two-episode miniseries before returning a year later as a fully-fledged sci-fi drama.

The series, which ran for four full seasons, tells the story of the last survivors of the Twelve Colonies after a vicious attack by the manmade android race known as the Cylons leaves just 50,000 survivors out of a population that numbered in the billions.

The vast majority of the remaining survivors escaped the attack on civilian ships so it's the responsibility of the titular Galactica, the last military ship remaining, to help the surviving colonists escape and find a new home.

Where to watch

All four seasons of Battlestar Galactica and even the original mini-series are available to stream now on the Syfy site.

The whole show was added on April 1st 2020 and it's a hugely exciting time for existing fans and newcomers alike as the series offers up the perfect antidote to what's going on in the real world right now.

What order to watch

The watch order for the Battlestar Galactica TV series is fairly simple.

It'd be best to start off with the two-episode mini-series as that effectively served as the show's pilot episode before moving on to the four main seasons.

There are, of course, a host of films and spin-off TV shows in the Battlestar Galactica franchise but only the 2004 series and mini-series are available to stream on Syfy.