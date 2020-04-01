Here's what order to watch the Alien and Predator movies in: The ultimate marathon!

Whether you're a fan or a first-timer, here's what order to watch the Alien and Predator movies in.

Looking for a rewarding binge of movies?

We don't blame you! Under the current circumstances, cinematic escapism is absolutely necessary and many are taking this opportunity to dive into a film series they love or have wanted to tick off of their bucket list for some time.

On social media, you'll see viewers organising marathons of Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek and Harry Potter, but there is another series that sci-fi fans should consider revisiting...

Well, technically two! The Alien and Predator franchises have both had their ups and downs, there's no doubt about that. However, both are worth embarking on for the abundance of iconic moments they boast.

The series' have crossed over in the past, but the crossover was made more apparent than ever in the 2004 face-off flick Alien vs. Predator. Since then, more fans of both properties have been keen to regard them as belonging to the same shared cinematic universe.

So, let's tackle a potential viewing order.

What order to watch Alien and Predator movies in

There is much debate over which movies can be considered canon and so forth, but in determining a shared timeline, this is arguably the best order to watch both the Alien and Predator movies in:

Predator dir. John McTiernan (1987)

Predator 2 dir. Stephen Hopkins (1990)

Alien vs. Predator dir. Paul W.S. Anderson (2004)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem dir. Colin & Greg Strause (2007)

The Predator dir. Shane Black (2018)

Predators dir. Nimród Antal (2010)

Prometheus dir. Ridley Scott (2012)

Alien: Covenant dir. Ridley Scott (2017)

Alien dir. Ridley Scott (1979)

Aliens dir. James Cameron (1986)

Alien 3 dir. David Fincher (1992)

Alien: Resurrection dir. Jean-Pierre Jeunet (1997)

Of course, you can watch them according to their release dates, but this order helps paint a more linear picture of the franchises.

Opinion: Which Alien or Predator movie should be crowned?

The order to watch the two series is, as mentioned, up for debate.

However, a much more frequent discussion centres upon which entry of the Alien and Predator franchises is the very best. It depends on personal opinion, of course, but it's always fun to consider.

John McTiernan's Predator is a terrific action movie, but one could argue that it lacks the terror of Ridley Scott's Alien. Both have their merits but are tonally different - it depends on what you're in the mood for, which brings us to James Cameron's Aliens.

This 1986 sequel blended the high-octane thrills of Predator and the nightmarish power of Alien perfectly. While Alien is often cited as the greatest achievement of the bunch, Aliens is increasingly becoming the favourite for so many film fans because of its hybridity.

Personally, we'd have to go with that. Game over, man!

