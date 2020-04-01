What is the TikTok party filter? Here's how to get 'In The Crowd' filter

TikTok has a new party filter because we can't go to one right now.

If you're feeling down and unhappy about the whole idea of staying inside, there's a lot of content for everyone on social media.

For instance, there are hundreds of dance challenges and filters on TikTok to keep you active and entertained during the quarantine period. The site has become such a massive hit that even celebrities and social media stars are in a sort of competition to create the best content out there.

And if you don't have TikTok - what are you waiting for? Trust us, you will love it and wonder why you haven't done it earlier.

One of the latest popular trends is the party filter on TikTok which goes under the name 'In The Crowd'. Here's how to install the filter on your device!

How to get the 'In The Crowd' TikTok filter?

To download it, search for party crowd filter or in the crowd on TikTok and you'll come across plenty of videos from other users.

Click on someone's video where you will see an effect named 'In The Crowd'. Once you click on it just add it to your favourites and it will be automatically saved for you to use.

How to find videos from other TikTok users?

After giving a quick search on TikTok, we found the filter comes under the hashtag #inthecrowd or #inthecrowdchallenge. The hashtag is massive on the app with more than 1.6 billion views at the time of writing.

And it looks there's a dance challenge going with the hashtags #inthecrowd and #hityogroovechallenge.

That's how we party in 2020.