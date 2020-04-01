'We speak regularly about him': Inside view offered on Rodgers' interest in Celtic star

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has been linked with Leicester City.

Leicester City lured Brendan Rodgers away from Celtic last year, and they may just try and raid the Bhoys again this summer.

The Scottish Sun recently noted that Rodgers tried to sign midfielder Callum McGregor last summer, but Celtic rebuffed their approach.

Rodgers allegedly wants McGregor again this summer, and is believed to be confident of securing a £25million deal whenever the season ends.

McGregor has excelled under Neil Lennon this season, bagging 13 goals and 10 assists whilst really stepping forward as a leader for this Celtic side.

The 26-year-old only signed a new contract earlier this season, but may now be offered the chance to return to English football for the first time since 2014.

McGregor had a season-long loan spell at Notts County in the 2013-14 campaign, and starred under Shaun Derry with 14 goals to his name before heading back to Celtic.

Now, Derry has told The Scottish Sun that he would like to see McGregor head back to England, before offering an inside view on Leicester's interest.

Derry claims he speaks regularly to Chris Davies, Rodgers' assistant at Leicester, and admitted they talk about McGregor a lot, and it's clear Rodgers and Davies loved him at Celtic – which may just be worrying for the Bhoys as they attempt to fend off Rodgers.

“Celtic fans won’t want him to leave but, being selfish, I’d love to see Callum pit his wits against the best players in England,” said Derry. “I’m a good friend of Chris Davies, who’s worked with Brendan Rodgers at Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic and now Leicester City. We speak regularly about Callum and they clearly loved working with him in Glasgow,” he added.