Quick links

Premier League

Valencia panicking over Liverpool target Ferran Torres, may have to sell this summer

Dan Coombs
Ferran Torres (C) of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second semi final football match between Mali and Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the D.Y.Patil...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres (C) of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second semi final football match between Mali and Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the D.Y.Patil...

Liverpool were linked with a move for Spanish whizkid Ferran Torres this week by Sport1.

Spanish newspaper Marca is reporting that Valencia are panicking about the winger's future.

Torres is out of contract in 2021 and Valencia are attempting to get him to sign a new deal.

 

He has a 100 million release clause in his contract, but if he does not sign, then clubs will not pay that this summer, and will more likely choose to wait until next summer and try and land him for free.

That's why Marca report: "Should Ferran not put pen to paper on a new contract, Valencia will have to put him on the transfer market this summer.

"In the six seasons in which Peter Lim has owned the club, Los Che are yet to have a case like the one they are currently experiencing with Ferran."

Ferran Torres of Valencia is challenged by Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg match between Valencia and Arsenal at Estadio Mestalla...

This should give Liverpool hope that they could have some success tempting the winger to Anfield.

Torres is a bright prospect who at just 21 has two of Europe's top clubs fighting over him.

This season he has scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists. At just 20 years old he would be a big investment for the future if Liverpool sanction a deal.

(FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE) In this handout image provided by UEFA, Ferran Torres of Valencia runs with the ball as Jose Luis Palomino of Atalanta looks on during the UEFA Champions League...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch