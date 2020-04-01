Valencia panicking over Liverpool target Ferran Torres, may have to sell this summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Ferran Torres.

Liverpool were linked with a move for Spanish whizkid Ferran Torres this week by Sport1.

Spanish newspaper Marca is reporting that Valencia are panicking about the winger's future.

Torres is out of contract in 2021 and Valencia are attempting to get him to sign a new deal.

He has a 100 million release clause in his contract, but if he does not sign, then clubs will not pay that this summer, and will more likely choose to wait until next summer and try and land him for free.

That's why Marca report: "Should Ferran not put pen to paper on a new contract, Valencia will have to put him on the transfer market this summer.

"In the six seasons in which Peter Lim has owned the club, Los Che are yet to have a case like the one they are currently experiencing with Ferran."

This should give Liverpool hope that they could have some success tempting the winger to Anfield.

Torres is a bright prospect who at just 21 has two of Europe's top clubs fighting over him.

This season he has scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists. At just 20 years old he would be a big investment for the future if Liverpool sanction a deal.