Uefa slap Tottenham with fine, Jose Mourinho is to blame - report

The Tottenham Hotspur boss is 'responsible' for a fine handed down from UEFA.

Tuesday was a pretty bad day for Tottenham Hotspur, it's fair to say.

The North London club furloughed all of its non-playing staff and in doing so, forced them to endure a 20 percent salary decrease during their period of absence.

It's Tottenham's attempt to minimise the financial fallout as a result of the ongoing pandemic that has brought Europe to its knees in recent weeks.

If that wasn't bad enough, UEFA have only gone and fined Spurs now too.

The Lilywhites have been slapped with a £20,000 penalty after their visit of Leipzig was delayed by three minutes in their last-16 Champions League clash in February.

UEFA released a statement, as quoted by The Independent, in which Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was deemed as 'responsible' for the late kickoff time, but Europe's governing body did not go into details as to why the Portuguese coach is to blame.

Mourinho's side went on to lose the game 1-0 as the Bundesliga outfit brought a crucial away goal to the return leg in Germany, where the English side lost 3-0 on the night - and 4-0 on aggregate.