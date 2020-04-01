Two reasons why Ferran Torres would be better signing for Liverpool than Sancho

Liverpool are reported to have pulled out of the Jadon Sancho race.

Meanwhile the Reds are interested in signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres, report Sport1.

Torres has scored six times and has six assists for the Spanish side this season and has only one year left on his contract.

Here are three reasons why Torres could be a better signing for Liverpool than Sancho.

Less hype, can be eased in

For Liverpool this is not about signing superstars. It never has been.

Adding in a player like Sancho with the hype around him would be a big distraction for everybody at the club.

He would expect to be a starter, but it's unclear which Liverpool attacker should make way for him.

Torres would be able to be eased in, and grow into a superstar at Liverpool over the next two to three years.

By time he is really ready to kick on, Sadio Mane or Mo Salah may be ready to move on anyway.

The change can happen organically, rather than the Reds forcing themselves into an error and pushing one of their top stars out of the club.

Cheaper and lower wages

Sancho would be an incredible expense at £100 million plus record wages. The Irish Independent say he could earn £400,000 a week at Manchester United.

This type of fee plus wages turns Sancho into what should be a surefire hit, into an expensive gamble. What if he doesn't live up to the hype?

If Liverpool paid these wages, their top stars would all want increases too.

Torres would cost three-quarters of the fee at most, and his wages may be just 25 per cent of what Sancho will demand.

In the process Liverpool will save money at a crucial time globally, while also allowing more funds to be spread out and used in other areas.