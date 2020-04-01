Quick links

Two reasons why Ferran Torres would be better signing for Liverpool than Sancho

Ferran Torres of Valencia CF reacts to a missed chance during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February...
Liverpool are reported to have pulled out of the Jadon Sancho race.

Ferran Torres (C) of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second semi final football match between Mali and Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the D.Y.Patil...

Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Jadon Sancho, report The Mail

Meanwhile the Reds are interested in signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres, report Sport1.

 

Torres has scored six times and has six assists for the Spanish side this season and has only one year left on his contract.

Here are three reasons why Torres could be a better signing for Liverpool than Sancho. 

Less hype, can be eased in

For Liverpool this is not about signing superstars. It never has been.

Adding in a player like Sancho with the hype around him would be a big distraction for everybody at the club. 

He would expect to be a starter, but it's unclear which Liverpool attacker should make way for him.

Torres would be able to be eased in, and grow into a superstar at Liverpool over the next two to three years.

By time he is really ready to kick on, Sadio Mane or Mo Salah may be ready to move on anyway.

The change can happen organically, rather than the Reds forcing themselves into an error and pushing one of their top stars out of the club.

Ferran Torres of Valencia CF in action during the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Mestalla on February 29, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Cheaper and lower wages

Sancho would be an incredible expense at £100 million plus record wages. The Irish Independent say he could earn £400,000 a week at Manchester United.

This type of fee plus wages turns Sancho into what should be a surefire hit, into an expensive gamble. What if he doesn't live up to the hype?

If Liverpool paid these wages, their top stars would all want increases too.

Torres would cost three-quarters of the fee at most, and his wages may be just 25 per cent of what Sancho will demand.

In the process Liverpool will save money at a crucial time globally, while also allowing more funds to be spread out and used in other areas. 

Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates after scoring a goal during the second semi final football match between Mali and Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the D.Y.Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

