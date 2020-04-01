Twitter users defend Chris Whitty from memes: Chief Medical Officer faces trolls during pandemic

In the past few years, the issue of trolling and online bullying as been at the forefront of media discussions, but it doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Even after the death of Caroline Flack in February 2020 and the following #BeKind campaign, relentless bullying of people in the public eye has not ceased.

Everyone from reality celebs to political figures has had a meme made of them, but now Twitter users are standing up for Chris Whitty, as he faces online trolls thanks to his current spot in the limelight.

Chris Whitty in the public eye

Professor Chris Whitty, 53, is the current Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England.

Given the current coronavirus pandemic, Chris - a consultant physician and epidemiologist - has been thrust into the limelight, speaking to press and media on the radio and TV on a weekly, if not daily basis.

Chris's profession is one which the vast majority of society would not pay attention to, however, nasty trolls have taken this period of lockdown upon themselves to make cruel jibes at Chris, now they know who he is.

What are the Chris Whitty memes?

The vast majority of the memes about Chris Whitty have been nasty comments about his appearance. They have also made comparisons of Chris to reality TV personality Lauren Harries or to Futurama's Professor Wernstrom.

But it didn't take long for these memes to be drowned out by Chris's supporters.

One supporter tweeted: "Only in this country could we be going through a National Pandemic and the one person trying his absolute best to protect and help the country out gets ripped to bits for his looks. Where’s your #BeKind tweets now? Chris Whitty = Legend"

Many have shared the same sentiment, saying it won't be long until Chris earns himself a knighthood.

This man is working his f*cking balls off to save thousands of lives, yet being terrorised on social media for his looks by the same people posting #bekind when Caroline Flack took her life. #ChrisWhitty I applaud you, don’t give those small minded idiots a second thought. pic.twitter.com/7ApWxxq6Wo — Iona Kelly (@IonaKelly80) March 31, 2020

