Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy slammed

Tottenham Hotspur are placing non-playing staff on the Government furlough scheme.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been heavily criticised after a decision to place club staff on furlough leave.

Tottenham's non-playing staff will be signed up to the Government job retention scheme, where 80 per cent of their wages are covered.

While Spurs are trying to protect jobs amid a global health and financial crisis, this comes without any contribution from the top earners to reduce wages.

 

Leeds United's players this week announced they would be taking a wage cut, the YEP reported, to protect the jobs of the staff.

Tottenham's players earn even more than Leeds', and Levy's stance has been criticised.

Guardian journalist Chris Godfrey described it as 'absolutely disgraceful'.

 

BBC Sport report Barcelona's players will take a 70 per cent pay cut.

This all came on the same day The Evening Standard reported Levy earned a £3 million bonus this past year.

Rival supporters and Tottenham fans also hit out at Levy, who missed a real PR opportunity to simply cover the costs of his staff wages himself.

 

 

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

