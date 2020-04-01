Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy slammed

Tottenham Hotspur are placing non-playing staff on the Government furlough scheme.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been heavily criticised after a decision to place club staff on furlough leave.

Tottenham's non-playing staff will be signed up to the Government job retention scheme, where 80 per cent of their wages are covered.

While Spurs are trying to protect jobs amid a global health and financial crisis, this comes without any contribution from the top earners to reduce wages.

Leeds United's players this week announced they would be taking a wage cut, the YEP reported, to protect the jobs of the staff.

Tottenham's players earn even more than Leeds', and Levy's stance has been criticised.

Guardian journalist Chris Godfrey described it as 'absolutely disgraceful'.

Absolutely disgraceful from Daniel Levy and Tottenham. Given how much they'll likely end up spending on transfers this summer, there's really no excuse for any Premier League club to be doing this. https://t.co/AG6ExDZB5d — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) March 31, 2020

BBC Sport report Barcelona's players will take a 70 per cent pay cut.

This all came on the same day The Evening Standard reported Levy earned a £3 million bonus this past year.

Rival supporters and Tottenham fans also hit out at Levy, who missed a real PR opportunity to simply cover the costs of his staff wages himself.

Any club still paying their players shouldn't be allowed to use the Governments furlough scheme — UTFR (@ManUtd_HQ) March 31, 2020

Daniel Levy proving, in my eyes, that the only the person he cares about is himself. All non-playing staff to take a 20% wage cut due to #coronavirus yet those on 60, 70, 80, 90k a week still receive full pay! Absolutely shocking decision and one that will backfire massively. — Graeme Butler (@Graeme_Butler85) March 31, 2020

Mike Ashley and Daniel levy are embarrassing



Don’t tell me PL clubs can’t cover people wages for the next two month



PURE GREED https://t.co/hAuMfLM7hB — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) March 31, 2020

Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy, hang your heads in shame. — Geoff Humphrey (@grhumphrey) March 31, 2020