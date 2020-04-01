How to do the Up Down Challenge on TikTok - Sally Up and Sally Down with extra speed

TikTok's challenges are never-ending, and the newest one to add to your list is the Up Down Challenge.
TikTok has enough challenges to keep you entertained for weeks. Usually they're silly comedy or dance videos. But this one is different.
The Up Down challenge is actually hard work! You don't just have to dance in front of a camera, you actually have to exercise, and film yourself doing it. There's no excuse for not exercising in lockdown now.
@kangsoyeon_
ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ박수치기 ##tlog ##운동 ##플랭크첼린지 ##업다운플랭크 ##운동스타그램 ##운동영상 ##티로그 ##틱톡커 ##운동하는여자 ##updownchallenge ##workchallenge ##tikrok♬ #PlankChallenge - chisa2122
The Bring Sally Up Challenge explained
As early at 2013, a challenge was circling the internet called the Bring Sally Up Challenge. You choose an exercise, be it push ups, burpees, squats, or any form of exercise that involves an up and down motion.
Then you play the song Flower by Moby, and when you hear the lyrics 'Bring Sally Down' you go down, and when you hear 'Bring Sally Up' you go up. You have to stay in the position until the lyrics tell you to move, and the song is 3.5 minutes long.
What is the TikTok Up Down Challenge?
The TikTok challenge is really similar to the Bring Sally Up challenge, and it follows the same principle. It's also known on TikTok as the Plank Challenge.
You get into the press up position and play the song 'Pretty Girl' by Maggie Linderman, but the TikTok version is much faster than the original. Then you push up and down in time with the music.
@blogilates
Plank challenge...but add a jack!!! ##plankchallege ##plankjack ##updownchallenge ##fitnesschallenge ##fitnesstip♬ #PlankChallenge - chisa2122
How do you do the TikTok Up Down Challenge?
First, you go to the sounds section on TikTok and find the sound called 'Plank Challenge'. That's the much faster version of the Maggie Linderman song. Then, you set up your phone or camera on the floor in front of you, making sure your whole body will be in shot. And then, you exercise in time to the music. Simple as that!
@moritzneumann0
Who did it better? ##fyp ##foryou ##foryourpage ##couple ##couplegoals ##dance ##plank ##plankchallenge ##updownchallenge @htruman0202♬ #PlankChallenge - chisa2122
Whether you do the Bring Sally Up Challenge, the Up Down Challenge or the Plan Challenge, they're all virtually the same, and it's a fun way to get a bit of exercise done in self isolation.
