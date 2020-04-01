How to do the Up Down Challenge on TikTok - Sally Up and Sally Down with extra speed

TikTok's challenges are never-ending, and the newest one to add to your list is the Up Down Challenge.

TikTok has enough challenges to keep you entertained for weeks. Usually they're silly comedy or dance videos. But this one is different.

The Up Down challenge is actually hard work! You don't just have to dance in front of a camera, you actually have to exercise, and film yourself doing it. There's no excuse for not exercising in lockdown now.

The Bring Sally Up Challenge explained

As early at 2013, a challenge was circling the internet called the Bring Sally Up Challenge. You choose an exercise, be it push ups, burpees, squats, or any form of exercise that involves an up and down motion.

Then you play the song Flower by Moby, and when you hear the lyrics 'Bring Sally Down' you go down, and when you hear 'Bring Sally Up' you go up. You have to stay in the position until the lyrics tell you to move, and the song is 3.5 minutes long.

What is the TikTok Up Down Challenge?

The TikTok challenge is really similar to the Bring Sally Up challenge, and it follows the same principle. It's also known on TikTok as the Plank Challenge.

You get into the press up position and play the song 'Pretty Girl' by Maggie Linderman, but the TikTok version is much faster than the original. Then you push up and down in time with the music.

How do you do the TikTok Up Down Challenge?

First, you go to the sounds section on TikTok and find the sound called 'Plank Challenge'. That's the much faster version of the Maggie Linderman song. Then, you set up your phone or camera on the floor in front of you, making sure your whole body will be in shot. And then, you exercise in time to the music. Simple as that!

Whether you do the Bring Sally Up Challenge, the Up Down Challenge or the Plan Challenge, they're all virtually the same, and it's a fun way to get a bit of exercise done in self isolation.