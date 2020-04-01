How to do the Invisible Challenge on TikTok - and does it actually work?

Yet another TikTok challenge is entertaining people during lockdown.

If you haven't heard of TikTok where have you been? It's the biggest social media app out there right now, with people all round the globe turning to the app to create short comedic videos of themselves and share them with the world.

Every day, there's a new challenge to do on TikTok, and the latest one is the Invisible Challenge.

But what is the Invisible Challenge, how do you do it and does it actually work?

What is the Invisible Challenge?

The challenge involves using the new Invisible filter to make yourself disappear. People film themselves dancing along to the song The Box by Roddy Ricch and apply the filter part way through the video to make their figure disappear.

How do you do the Invisible Challenge?

First, you have to search #InvisibleChallenge in the search bar on Tiktok, and find someone else's video of the challenge. At the bottom of the screen it'll show the filter they used. It will say 'Invisible' next to a little yellow star symbol. Click on that and add the filter to your favourites. Then search the song 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch and add that to your favourites too. Then you're all set to do the challenge.

Set up your phone on a tripod, table or ask someone else to hold it for you. Add the song and the filter to the video, and then you're ready to start filming. Most people film themselves dancing, but you can do anything really. And then half way through the video, apply the filter and make yourself disappear!

Does it really work?

The instagram challenge is a bit of a fail really. It doesn't really make you disappear, it merely leaves a see through silhouette, which is still totally visible.

Sometimes, the filter doesn't even do that, and you're left with a half visible, half invisible person.

Maybe this isn't Tiktok's best filter, but it's still fun to try!

If the original Invisible Challenge doesn't really impress you, then there's a new version, and this one certainly will! People are putting a piece of cling film over their door to create an invisible wall, then they're filming their dogs walk through it. I think everyone will agree, this version is much better.