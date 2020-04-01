Quick links

'They are very aware': Balague updates after report claims Liverpool want £81m star

Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi as he scores their second goal as Thibaut Courtois and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea look dejected during the UEFA Champions League...
Liverpool are said to be big fans of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, with reports suggesting that Jurgen Klopp wants the attacker.

Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Camp Nou on November 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Guillem Balague has rubbished suggestions that Liverpool are going after Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona on his own Youtube channel.

Sport had claimed that Liverpool were keen on Dembele, with Jurgen Klopp’s side considering paying £81 million for the winger.

However, Balague suggests that although Dembele does fit the profile of player that Liverpool are looking at, a move to Anfield is not on the cards.

Liverpool are apparently concerned by Dembele’s injury record, and consider the deal too much of a gamble currently.

 

“People are suggesting in the media that Dembele is wanted by Liverpool, but I don’t think so,” Balague said.

“They are very aware of his injuries and it’s a risk to take for Liverpool even though, of course, Klopp would like that kind of player.”

Dembele has struggled badly with injuries at Barcelona, and has barely played any football over the past two years.

The French international is still regarded as a hugely exciting talent, but he needs to stay off the treatment table if he is to fulfil his potential.

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes at Camp Nou on April 7, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Liverpool are thought to be on the hunt for a new attacker this summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his side’s front-line.

Liverpool already have Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at Anfield, but it thought that Klopp wants to add more quality to his attack for next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

