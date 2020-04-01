The TikTok Naked Challenge explained: What is it and is it too risqué to get involved?

Ellissa Bain
In this photo illustration the logo of chinese media app for creating and sharing short videos TikTok, also known as Douyin is displayed on a smartphone on February 02, 2020 in Berlin,...
TikTok has got yet another new challenge, and this one's a funny one.

There's a new TikTok trend that's going viral during lockdown. And this one is actually really hilarious!

The Naked Challenge isn't your usual dance video or filter. This one actually takes a lot of confidence, if you're willing to give it a go.

Not everyone is willing to get naked in front of their family and friends, but it seems like a lot of people are doing just that. This new TikTok trend makes you bare it all, and the reactions are priceless.

What is the TikTok Naked Challenge and how do you do it?

Shortened on TikTok to the Nakd Challenge, the challenge involves a person, usually a girlfriend, walking in on their partner or family totally naked whilst they are gaming, or doing something in a completely normal setting. Then, they film the person's reaction and post it on TikTok.

All you have to do is take your clothes off, walk into a room and film the reaction of the person in there.

 

Twitter reactions

Some people say that TikTok's have to stay on TikTok. We shouldn't have to see TikTok's plastered all over other social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, because unfortunately not everyone is as obsessed with TikTok as we are. But some are just too funny not to post elsewhere. 

The naked challenge has certainly got a reaction on other social media sites, particularly Twitter, and people have been going crazy for it!

 

 

And people have even taken to Twitter to laugh at the fact that they can't do the challenge because they are single.

 

Man accidentally flashes his girlfriend's mum while doing TikTok challenge!

As with any TikTok challenge, there are always ones that fail. And this one was particularly bad. A man attempted to complete the challenge, walking in on his girlfriend naked, but she was actually in bed with her mum! Luckily though, she laughed and saw the funny side of it.

 

Ellissa Bain

