'The real deal', 'On my knees': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing striker Arteta wants

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 05, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

Arsenal have questions to answer in attack this summer, with their two big names potentially on the move if new deals can't be agreed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both out of contract in 2021, and unless they sign new contracts, Arsenal may choose to cash in.

If one or both leave the Gunners, Mikel Arteta will be in pursuit of a new attacker, and a new target has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

 

Le Quotidien de Foot in France claim that Arsenal are in the race to sign Victor Osimhen, but face competition from a whole of clubs at home and abroad.

Osimhen, 21, only joined Lille from Charleroi last summer, but has hit 17 goals this season, impressing at the head of Lille's attack.

The Nigerian – who rejected Arsene Wenger for a move to Wolfsburg in 2017 – is a well-rounded attacker who can play with his back to goal, run in behind defences or be a penalty box poacher.

Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC celebrates his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in...

Osimhen has huge potential, and Lille would allegedly want a huge fee as a result, with €100million (£88million) discussed as a potential fee.

It's hard to see Arsenal paying that kind of money, but fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement, branding Osimhen 'the real deal' and 'the new Drogba'.

Others are begging for Arsenal to strike a deal, believing that Osimhen is exactly what the Gunners need in attack should Aubameyang or Lacazette go.

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

