'The real deal', 'On my knees': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing striker Arteta wants

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal have questions to answer in attack this summer, with their two big names potentially on the move if new deals can't be agreed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both out of contract in 2021, and unless they sign new contracts, Arsenal may choose to cash in.

If one or both leave the Gunners, Mikel Arteta will be in pursuit of a new attacker, and a new target has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Le Quotidien de Foot in France claim that Arsenal are in the race to sign Victor Osimhen, but face competition from a whole of clubs at home and abroad.

Osimhen, 21, only joined Lille from Charleroi last summer, but has hit 17 goals this season, impressing at the head of Lille's attack.

The Nigerian – who rejected Arsene Wenger for a move to Wolfsburg in 2017 – is a well-rounded attacker who can play with his back to goal, run in behind defences or be a penalty box poacher.

Osimhen has huge potential, and Lille would allegedly want a huge fee as a result, with €100million (£88million) discussed as a potential fee.

It's hard to see Arsenal paying that kind of money, but fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement, branding Osimhen 'the real deal' and 'the new Drogba'.

Others are begging for Arsenal to strike a deal, believing that Osimhen is exactly what the Gunners need in attack should Aubameyang or Lacazette go.

If we could get him, then that's massive. — Ariyo oluwole (@WolexyAriyo) March 30, 2020

Classic #9. Would allow midfielders and wingers around him to thrive. Hold up play is quality, has an eye for the goal. Very decisive with his shooting, which he can do with both feet, makes him a nightmare for defenders & goalkeepers. Can also stretch play by running into space. — Josh (@djkennranch) March 31, 2020

He is an awesome player. He is what Arsene wenger thought when buying Gervinho! — Vallabh Kamath (@Vallabhkamath) March 31, 2020

ON MY KNEES https://t.co/el8Hpuom0N — name cannot be blank (@ManLikeK_) March 31, 2020

Some of the recent strikers Arsenal have been linked with have been very promising strikers who are scoring goals for fun in there leagues while getting first team football.



Dembele

Edouard

Boadu

David

Osimhen



If any of these come off I’ll be buzzing — AFC REPORT (@AFCNews15) March 31, 2020

He's a beast.. Would love this — MyManager'sMikel.edu (@ArtyHog826) March 31, 2020

Osimhen is the real deal! The new Drogba, a beast ! — Max Power (@MaxPower_Afc) March 31, 2020

Take him now before Liverpool take him — Dare POP (@darepop88) March 31, 2020