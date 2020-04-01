'Terribly unfair, frustrated': Crystal Palace man isn't happy with his Eagles career

Crystal Palace paid £9m to bring Alexander Sorloth to the Premier League - but now he is being linked with Real Madrid after a stunning spell in Turkey.

Alexander Sorloth is far from happy about how his Crystal Palace career has gone so far, telling TV2 that it felt ‘terribly unfair’ to be judged after a handful of appearances of the bench.

Almost as soon as a Norwegian striker arrived at Selhurst Park during the January 2018 transfer window, in a £9 million deadline day deal, he found himself being written off. Some suggested that he was nothing more than a last-gasp ‘panic buy’ and the lack of opportunities afforded to him by Roy Hodgson didn’t exactly give Sorloth the chance to silence those critics.

The former Midtjylland targetman started just four Premier League games in Crystal Palace colours, making another 12 appearances off the bench. And while Sorloth failed to score a single goal for The Eagles, it must be said that each of his outings lasted just 33 minutes on average.

No wonder Sorloth feels he has been wrongly branded a top-flight flop.

“You are judged by fans and journalists for the few minutes you get at the end of a match, which I think is terribly unfair,” the 24-year-old says.

“If you are a player who just gets thrown in, it affects confidence and you feel you are not good enough to start. It causes stress.

“I remember scoring in a League Cup match against Swansea (in August 2018), thinking that if I don't get the chance now then I have to get on a loan. When I didn't get the chance, I was terribly frustrated.”

A loan move did arrive eventually, however, with Sorloth heading to the Super Lig for the 2019/20 season. And, with 25 goals in 39 games for Trabzonspor, it looks like Palace will rue including a £6 million option-to-buy clause in his contract.

AsistAnaliz have already suggested that Trabzonspor will look to sell Sorloth for a substantial profit with the now-£44 million forward linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Napoli, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.