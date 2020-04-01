What is the Teddy Bear Hunt? How UK fans can get involved in this adorable new trend

Kids worldwide are going on adorable teddy bear hunts to stave off isolation boredom.

It's safe to say that 2020 has not exactly got off to the best of starts.

Not only did January threaten WWIII and February brought some of the world wildfires in Australia's history, as well as flooding in Northern England but March absolutely took the biscuit with the global outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Thanks to the global pandemic, life as we know it has been totally turned on its head.

One of the biggest effects of the pandemic has been that schools worldwide have closed, leaving kids stuck at home all day.

To combat this, neighbourhoods across the world have started one of the most adorable trends in recent memory.

What is the Teddy Bear Hunt?

The Teddy Bear Hunt is a global trend that is sweeping neighbourhoods across the world.

The aim of it is to give children a positive bit of news amidst all the chaos going on in the world.

As seen across the internet, the trend is simple enough. People have been leaving teddy bears on show in their front windows so that children who are out on their daily walk can go on their very own bear hunt.

The trend has been inspired by the famous Michael Rosen book, We're Going on a Bear Hunt, which is a children's favourite to this day.

How can fans in the UK follow suit?

The trend may have kick-started in New Zealand but it hasn't taken long for the idea to make its way to other countries with people all over the world taking part.

If you want to get involved in the UK, simply place a teddy bear on-show at the front of your house.

For a proper multi-bear bear hunt, it could be worth getting in touch with neighbours to get them to join in.

Our favourite examples

A quick glance on social media will show you that there are countless examples of people taking part in this adorable trend and there have been some cute and hilarious examples of teddy bears popping up all over the place.

All sorts of teddies, in all sorts of shapes and sizes have been popping up!

My estate have a fb page & someone came up with the idea of putting a diff teddy/animal in a diff window every week so the kids can have a teddy bear hunt round the estate & look out for the teddies pic.twitter.com/GvSJ18n2gJ — Sara (@sara_matthewson) March 29, 2020

WE'RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT!

*at appropriate and safe distances



Inspired by @MichaelRosenYes's 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt', @GUvolunteer is asking @UofGlasgow students/staff to make your street a little more teddy bear. We're kicking off: #TeamUofG #GoingOnABearHunt @gusrc✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJkSSrE73C — GU Volunteering (@GUvolunteer) March 25, 2020

Are you sure there aren't enough teddies in the window?

Loving the portobello teddy bear hunt as I get my daily exercise within 2 km of home. People were invited to place teddy bears in windows. #COVID2019IRELAND #StayAtHomeAndStayS pic.twitter.com/sW6Vsg7pYX — Jean Callanan (@JeanCallanan) March 29, 2020

And finally, this pair of human-sized bears, Ted and Ed, have been keeping themselves busy in Stockport and have been getting up to all sorts over the past few days. They even have an Instagram page that you should really be checking out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ted & Ed (@themoorbears) on Mar 31, 2020 at 2:29pm PDT