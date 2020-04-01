Sunderland 'Til I Die: Where is Charlie Methven now? Netflix lifts the lid on unconventional director

Sunderland 'Til I Die is back on our screens for its long-awaited second season.

There seems to be a real desire for fly-on-the-wall sporting documentaries at the moment.

Popularised, some might say, by Amazon's All or Nothing: Manchester City series, we've seen a whole host of similarly styled docuseries in recent years.

Whether that's more footballing series on the likes of Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund and the Brazilian national team on Amazon or focusing on a totally different sport in Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive, there's certainly plenty to go around.

Netflix's main football series is Sunderland 'Til I Die, which made its season 1 debut back in 2018 but now, the series has returned for its long-awaited season 2 and it lifts the lid on another troubled campaign at the Stadium of Light and the people behind the scenes who make the club tick.

One such character is Charlie Methven, who we meet in the new series' first episode. But just who exactly is this unconventional character and where in the world is he now?

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 on Netflix

After Sunderland 'Til I Die first arrived on Netflix on December 14th, 2018, the series has made a welcome return to our screens on April 1st 2020, for a long-awaited second batch of episodes.

While the first series detailed Sunderland's struggles in the 2017/18 Championship season, which saw them relegated, series 2 follows the team under new ownership and new management as they embark on another tough season in League One, the third tier of English football.

Who is Charlie Methven?

Featuring heavily in episode 1 of series 2 is Charlie Methven.

When we join him in the series, he is one of the directors of Sunderland and is a part-owner of the club.

Charlie has held several job roles throughout his career including PR consultancy, journalism and publishing.

His foray into football with Sunderland is not his first, however, as he and Sunderland co-owner Stewart Donald also attempted to buy Oxford United in 2014 but were outbid.

In Sunderland 'Til I Die, the no-nonsense and indelicate Charlie Methven heads up the club's marketing team and looks to revitalise the matchday experience with new pre-match music and leads the drive to install new seats in the Stadium of Light.

Charlie Methven (R)

Where is Charlie Methven now?

Sunderland's new owners are a huge talking point in the early episodes of Sunderland 'Til I Die's second season and talk repeatedly about building the club back up over the long-term.

However, it may come as a surprise to many non-Sunderland fans reading that Charlie Methven is no longer at the club as a director and he and co-owner Stewart Donald are looking to sell the club.

After taking the reins in May 2018, the new owners' relationship with fans quickly started to deteriorate, especially after "ill-chosen" comments from Charlie Methven upset a number of supporters.

In December 2019, it was announced that Donald and Methven were officially looking to sell the club and Charlie resigned from his role as a club director, claiming that his resignation was due to business and family pressures.

In a club statement released in January 2020, the club's owners commented that: "long-term success cannot be achieved by a disunited club."

Season 2 of Sunderland 'Til I Die is available to stream now after releasing on April 1st, 2020.