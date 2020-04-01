Quick links

Report: Sheffield United join the race for Olympiacos' Elabdellaoui

Shamanth Jayaram
Omar Elabdellaoui, Haavard Nordtveit, Markus Henriksen, Ole Kristian Selnaes, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer of Norway celebrate a goal during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group F...
The Blades and Watford have joined Leicester City in the race for the Norwegian defender.

Omar Elabdellaoui of Norway during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier training between Norway and Aserbajdsjan at Bislett Stadion on August 30, 2017 in Oslo, .

According to a report from Greek outlet FOS, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Olympiacos' full-back, Omar Elabdellaoui, in the summer.

Leicester have been chasing the 44-cap Norwegian international for a while now but the Foxes are now joined by fellow rivals Sheffield United and Watford for his signature. 

 

Elabdellaoui's contract with the Greek champions expires in the summer and he will be available for free. The 28-year-old will not be short of suitors after an impressive campaign with Olympiacos but the Premier League could be the likeliest option for him.

The report claims that Leicester are willing to offer him a salary of £1.3 million a year, something that Olympiacos aren't willing to do at the end of this season. 

Blades and Watford shouldn't find that deal too difficult to match either which will make it interesting for Elabdellaoui once he runs out his current contract in the summer. 

Omar Elabdellaoui of Olympiacos FC runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Bayern Muenchen at Karaiskakis Stadium on October 22, 2019 in...

Leicester, in all fairness, should be the favourites to land him considering that they are likely to be in the Champions League next season. 

However, Ricardo Pereira is the club's undisputed first-choice and it is highly unlikely that Elabdellaoui will displace him should he sign for the Foxes in the summer. 

Both Blades and Watford could do with another right-back and it will be up to Elabdellaoui to choose between Champions League football and regular playing time in the summer. 

Omar Elabdellaoui of Norway with the ball during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group F qualifying match between Spain and Norway at Estadi de Mestalla on March 23, 2019 in Valencia,...

 

