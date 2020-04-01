Report: Sheffield United join the race for Olympiacos' Elabdellaoui

The Blades and Watford have joined Leicester City in the race for the Norwegian defender.

According to a report from Greek outlet FOS, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Olympiacos' full-back, Omar Elabdellaoui, in the summer.

Leicester have been chasing the 44-cap Norwegian international for a while now but the Foxes are now joined by fellow rivals Sheffield United and Watford for his signature.

Elabdellaoui's contract with the Greek champions expires in the summer and he will be available for free. The 28-year-old will not be short of suitors after an impressive campaign with Olympiacos but the Premier League could be the likeliest option for him.

The report claims that Leicester are willing to offer him a salary of £1.3 million a year, something that Olympiacos aren't willing to do at the end of this season.

Blades and Watford shouldn't find that deal too difficult to match either which will make it interesting for Elabdellaoui once he runs out his current contract in the summer.

Leicester, in all fairness, should be the favourites to land him considering that they are likely to be in the Champions League next season.

However, Ricardo Pereira is the club's undisputed first-choice and it is highly unlikely that Elabdellaoui will displace him should he sign for the Foxes in the summer.

Both Blades and Watford could do with another right-back and it will be up to Elabdellaoui to choose between Champions League football and regular playing time in the summer.