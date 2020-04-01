Quick links

Sami Khedira has had two knee surgeries in the last 11 months

Shamanth Jayaram
Juventus' midfielder Sami Khedira from Germany celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Bologna on May 5, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
The German World Cup winner is reportedly being eyed by two Premier League clubs.

Sami Khedira of Juventus looks on during the Coppa Italia match between Bologna FC and Juventus at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on January 12, 2019 in Bologna, Italy.

Calcio Mercato have claimed that Juventus' Sami Khedira is eyeing a move to England with Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United interested in him.

The 32-year-old midfielder is a proven commodity in world football thanks to his accomplishments at Real Madrid, the German national team and in Turin over the last decade. 

 

Khedira, when fit, is a solid midfielder who can do a job for most teams in the world. West Ham or Wolves would bring in a ton of experience and leadership should they get him but there is one issue that both clubs should be wary of.

The German has had a whole host of injury problems throughout his career but his last 12 months have arguably been the worst. 

Khedira has had to undergo two separate knee surgeries since last April which saw him miss a total of 160 days of action for Juventus. 

Sami Khedira of Germany takes an injury during the international friendly match between Germany and Spain at Esprit-Arena on March 23, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

It is never easy for any player to get back to his best after two knee surgeries but it is even more difficult for a 32-year-old to do so. 

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Khedira has missed a total of 280 days of football due to a variety of injuries which saw him watch 46 games from the sidelines. 

The Premier League's physicality is something that could cause a few problems to Khedira as well which makes it a huge risk for the Hammers or Wolves to make a move for him in the summer.

Sami Khedira of Germany celebrates with the World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at...

