Gazzaniga says he would suggest Jorman Campuzano to Mourinho

Could the Boca Juniors star impress Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho?

Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga spoke to TYC Sports and said that he would suggest Boca Juniors midfielder Jorman Campuzano to Jose Mourinho if the Spurs boss asks him for some intel about the Argentinian top-flight.

Gazzaniga wouldn't have expected to feature as much as he has this season. Hugo Lloris' injury paved way for the Argentine and he did fairly well whenever he started between the sticks for Spurs.

The goalkeeper was asked which Argentinian league player he would suggest to Jose Mourinho if the Tottenham boss asked him and his reply is quite surprising.

He said: "If Mourinho asks me for a reinforcement from Argentine soccer, I'll tell him to bring Jorman Campuzano"

Campuzano isn't the first player that springs to mind when you think of the Argentinian top-flight or even Boca Juniors, but he is a very impressive little player.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Campuzano has played 15 times for Boca in all competitions this season. The Colombian's stature and style of play has similarities with Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, a player who has done really well since joining the Gunners.

Tottenham aren't short of numbers on paper but they could use a bit of quality in their midfield. Eric Dier is likely to be moved back to central defence while Harry Winks hasn't quite shown the consistency that Spurs fans hoped he would.

Tanguy Ndombele has had his own struggles while Spurs are still yet to properly replace Mousa Dembele. It is too early to say if Campuzano would good enough for a top Premier League club but Mourinho will have to look at another deep-lying midfielder in the summer window.