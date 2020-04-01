Arsenal fans pick the best individual campaign in the Emirates era

Gunners fans have been discussing the best individual campaign by an Arsenal player since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

It has been almost 14 years since Arsenal moved from Highbury to the Emirates. The Gunners haven't quite had the same collective success in their new stadium as they did in their old one but there have been a number of incredible individual campaigns.

Before the move to the Emirates, the majority answer to this question would have been Thierry Henry. The Frenchman was one of Arsenal and the Premier League's greatest ever players but there have been a few Gunners stars who have come close to his dominance.

Robin van Persie's incredible season back in the 2011/12 campaign springs to mind immediately. The Dutchman scored 37 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions in what was arguably the best season of his career.

Alexis Sanchez was another one who had a spectacular individual campaign about four years ago. The Chilean scored 30 goals and provided 18 assists in what was one of the finest individual campaigns by an Arsenal player in recent years.

Mesut Ozil was a popular choice as well in a season where he almost broke the assists record. In the 2015/16 season, the German scored eight goals and provided a staggering 20 assists in all competitions.

16 of his 19 league assists came before the turn of the year which was simply incredible and that almost won Arsenal the league that season.

Aaron Ramsey's phenomenal season from central midfield back in 2013/14 is also a strong contender. 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions from a number eight position is an incredible return and Arsenal fans are still kicking themselves over how the club failed to keep hold of him.

Here's who Arsenal fans picked to have had the best individual campaign in the Emirates era.

Alexis 16/17 was out of this world — J K (@AFCFAN_601) March 31, 2020

@MesutOzil1088 the only who hasn’t betrayed us. — Simply Eezi (@SimplyEezi) March 31, 2020

Fabregas 09/10 - carrying as a CM / CAM in goals & assists is crazy — Cords. (@cordelljn_) March 31, 2020

Cesc 09/10 (19G + 20A, Ozil could never)

Van Persie's last 2 years

Sanchez when he scored 25+



Adebayor had a good season when he came close to 30 goals.



No one else of note has been elite. — Negative One. (@Jackleo4Stein) March 31, 2020

Aaron Ramsey in the 13/14 season was a different beast! — Alex Gibb (@G1BB0W) March 31, 2020

Özil 15/16. If we had a semi-competent defence and forward from Jan 16 onward we’d have wrapped the league up. — Cameron (@TheMetronome21) March 31, 2020

Alexis 2016/17. Man scored over 30 goals and got double figures assists. Scored in the FA cup semi final vs Man City and scored in the FA cup final vs Chelsea and then lifted that trophy. Any away game we won was because of him. He was everywhere. — BoyWonder (@_BoyWonderFC) March 31, 2020

Alexis in 16-17 was, genuinely, one of the best players in the world. Easy to forget because of how quickly he fell — Kelly Beck (@SouthMetroAFC) March 31, 2020

Sanchez in his last season at Arsenal.

I haven't seen someone so prolific and so consistent in every game of the season. Just unbelievable. — Mohit Godbole (@mohitgodbole24) March 31, 2020