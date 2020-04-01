Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal fans pick the best individual campaign in the Emirates era

Shamanth Jayaram
A general view of Arsenal fans during the Carabao Cup Final between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2018 in London, England.
Gunners fans have been discussing the best individual campaign by an Arsenal player since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

It has been almost 14 years since Arsenal moved from Highbury to the Emirates. The Gunners haven't quite had the same collective success in their new stadium as they did in their old one but there have been a number of incredible individual campaigns. 

Before the move to the Emirates, the majority answer to this question would have been Thierry Henry. The Frenchman was one of Arsenal and the Premier League's greatest ever players but there have been a few Gunners stars who have come close to his dominance. 

 

Robin van Persie's incredible season back in the 2011/12 campaign springs to mind immediately. The Dutchman scored 37 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions in what was arguably the best season of his career. 

Alexis Sanchez was another one who had a spectacular individual campaign about four years ago. The Chilean scored 30 goals and provided 18 assists in what was one of the finest individual campaigns by an Arsenal player in recent years. 

Mesut Ozil was a popular choice as well in a season where he almost broke the assists record. In the 2015/16 season, the German scored eight goals and provided a staggering 20 assists in all competitions. 

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal look on during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on December 16, 2017 in London, England.

16 of his 19 league assists came before the turn of the year which was simply incredible and that almost won Arsenal the league that season. 

Aaron Ramsey's phenomenal season from central midfield back in 2013/14 is also a strong contender. 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions from a number eight position is an incredible return and Arsenal fans are still kicking themselves over how the club failed to keep hold of him. 

Here's who Arsenal fans picked to have had the best individual campaign in the Emirates era. 

 

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal celebrates with Robin van Persie as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates...

