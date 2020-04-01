Sethum Aayiram Pon: Who plays Meera? Star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Sethum Aayiram Pon has arrived on Netflix, but who plays Meera?

In the wake of a pandemic, people across the globe are in lockdown and currently looking for ways to keep themselves entertained.

There are plenty of great ones to choose from, but none shines quite like Netflix.

More recently, they've blown us away with the seven-part documentary series Tiger King, but they've smashed it with the films too...

Titles like Uncut Gems and The Platform come to mind, but the latest must-see movie is arguably Sethum Aayiram Pon.

Written and directed by Anand Ravichandran - a directorial feature debut, no less - this charming piece of work centres upon the relationship of a young woman and her grandmother. There are some welcome laughs thrown in, but the connection between the two of them which develops provides its emotional core.

The central performances are wonderful, but who plays Meera?

Sethum Aayiram Pon: Who plays Meera?

In Sethum Aayiram Pon, the character of Meera is played by Nivedhithaa Sathish.

The 21-year-old Indian actress is available to follow on Twitter at @nivedhithaa_Sat.

In a recent Instagram post just ahead of the film's release, she wrote: "Looks like good things take time, Here it is! Sethum Aayiram Pon, a film of mine, written and directed by @ravichandrananand, produced by @wishberryfilms... I know this is probably not the best time to promote a film, but considering everyone's locked inside their houses, I thought why not tell people about the film I gave my heart and soul to. It’s been 2 years since we shot this film. The amount of struggle as a team we had to go through was unimaginable. Yet, stood strong."

She continued: "Do catch the film on Netflix with your family from the comfort of your home, April 1st onwards. Would love to hear your thoughts on the film. With the right push, I'm sure this film won't drown amidst the chaos in the world right now. It would mean the world to me if you watched and shared it..."

Nivedhithaa Sathish: Previous roles

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the 2017 film Magalir Mattum (she played Junior Subbulakshima). It tells the story of three best friends who reunite many years later after school.

It was directed by Bramma G. and stars the likes of Jyotika (36 Vayadhinile) and Urvashi (Ente Ummante Peru). This was the same year that she appeared in Hello.

Later on, she landed the part of Madu in 2019's Sillu Karuppatti, which is an anthology of numerous tales of romance across different generations. Fortunately, it's currently available to stream on UK Netflix.

That takes us to Sethum Aayiram Pon, so she's still a relative newcomer - lots to look forward to!

Meet Meera and her Grandmother!

Follow Nivedhithaa Sathish on Instagram

If you were impressed with Nivedhithaa's performance, it's definitely worth keeping up to date with her on Instagram.

You can follow her over at @nivedhithaa_sathish; she currently has an impressive 47.3k followers.

We look forward to seeing what she does next and we hope you enjoyed Sethum Aayiram Pon.

