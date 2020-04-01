Reported target Aaron Ramsey has previously been a thorn to Everton

The Welshman has been linked with a shock move to Everton.

90min have claimed that former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is wanted by Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Welshman only joined Juventus last summer from the Gunners but the report claims that he has grown frustrated with life in Turin less than 12 months in.

Everton are in need of a deep-lying midfielder who is capable of playing the same role as Idrissa Gueye did during his time at Goodison Park.

However, a player of Ramsey's quality, if available, would be a very good signing for most clubs and Everton know that first-hand thanks to his previous exploits against the Toffees.

Ramsey has played 11 times against Everton, all while playing for Arsenal. The Welshman had his ups and downs at the Emirates but that didn't impact his performances against the Merseysiders.

The Juventus man scored six goals and provided four assists in those 11 games, all coming from a number eight position. That is some return for someone playing so deep and he is exactly the kind of player who has been missing for the Toffees this season.

Ramsey also has a hat-trick against Everton which came in a 5-1 thrashing at the Emirates stadium. The Toffees should've been glad to see the back of him last summer but their eyes should light up over the prospect of seeing him play for them next season.

The report also claims that Everton are looking to bring in Ramsey's countryman, Gareth Bale, to Goodison Park. That just shows the level of ambition that the club have and if they can pull it off, the rest of the league will have to stand up and take notice.