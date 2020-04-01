Report: Villa preparing big new contract offer for Smith favourite

Aston Villa are said to be determined to keep hold of Jack Grealish this summer.

Aston Villa are ready to hand Jack Grealish a huge new contract in a bid to convince him to stay, according to the Daily Mirror.

Villa are facing a huge fight to keep hold of Grealish, who has attracted interest from a range of Premier League clubs.

The midfielder has been in brilliant form for Dean Smith’s side since their promotion, and proven beyond all doubt that he is top quality.

Despite Villa’s struggles this season, Grealish has still scored seven league goals and claimed six assists in what has been his most impressive campaign to date.

Villa are now desperate to keep hold of their star man, and will offer him a new deal in a bid to stop him from leaving Villa Park.

However, there are doubts over whether Villa will have any chance of keeping Grealish beyond the summer.

With interest mounting in the playmaker, Smith’s side will surely have to avoid the drop if they are to retain his services.

Even if Villa do make it out of the relegation zone, there are no guarantees that he will stay.

As things stand the claret and blues are sat in 19th place in the Premier League table, two points away from safety.