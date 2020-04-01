Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Villa preparing big new contract offer for Smith favourite

John Verrall
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are said to be determined to keep hold of Jack Grealish this summer.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United...

Aston Villa are ready to hand Jack Grealish a huge new contract in a bid to convince him to stay, according to the Daily Mirror.

Villa are facing a huge fight to keep hold of Grealish, who has attracted interest from a range of Premier League clubs.

The midfielder has been in brilliant form for Dean Smith’s side since their promotion, and proven beyond all doubt that he is top quality.

Despite Villa’s struggles this season, Grealish has still scored seven league goals and claimed six assists in what has been his most impressive campaign to date.

 

Villa are now desperate to keep hold of their star man, and will offer him a new deal in a bid to stop him from leaving Villa Park.

However, there are doubts over whether Villa will have any chance of keeping Grealish beyond the summer.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester,...

With interest mounting in the playmaker, Smith’s side will surely have to avoid the drop if they are to retain his services.

Even if Villa do make it out of the relegation zone, there are no guarantees that he will stay.

As things stand the claret and blues are sat in 19th place in the Premier League table, two points away from safety.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch