Report states London club's plans for £27m defender amid claims he's passed Everton medical

Everton and Chelsea are fighting for Lille defender Gabriel.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are challenging Everton for Lille defender Gabriel – but his role may not be quite as big at Stamford Bridge.

It's claimed that Everton want to bring in Gabriel because they view him as the perfect partner for Mason Holgate at centre back, with Carlo Ancelotti wanting to play him as the left-sided centre back in a four-man defence.

Chelsea have suddenly entered the race though, and would want him to compete for a spot either as the left-sided defender in a back three or in a back four.

Agent Kia Joorabchian is understood to have recommended Gabriel to both clubs, and other clubs are also eyeing up a move for the Brazilian this summer.

Last week, The Independent claimed that Gabriel had actually completed offsite medical checks ahead of a €30million (£27million) move to Goodison Park, with the defender unable to travel to England due to the coronavirus crisis.

Yet that's also a reason why Everton are allegedly worried, as the delay in being able to finalise the deal gives other teams the chance to swoop in – and that's what Chelsea are aiming to do.

The 22-year-old now has a big decision to make, as Everton seem quite far down the line with a deal and would be able to offer him consistent playing time.

At Chelsea, the role isn't quite as big off the bat, but he could play in Europe and live in London, which is often an attractive proposition for incoming players.