Report: Sky Sports claim £100m+ star could sign for Spurs or Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal are both said to be considering making moves for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.





Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has good contacts at both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports.

Coutinho could leave Barcelona in the summer, with the Catalan club keen to sell, and Spurs and Arsenal have been touted as potential locations for the Brazilian.

According to Sky, the North London duo both share good connections with Joorabchian, who they have dealt with in the past.

Joorabchian could now try and negotiate a deal to get Coutinho to Arsenal or Spurs, with both clubs said to be considering him.

The problem is currently Barca are reportedly demanding more than £100 million for Coutinho, and unless this asking price drops, Tottenham and Arsenal could struggle to finance the deal.

The report claims that the while the deal is a possibility, a loan move seems more likely than a permanent one as things stand.

If Coutinho was to arrive at Tottenham he could provide Jose Mourinho’s side with even more creativity behind the striker.

Coutinho could complete an attacking line-up with the likes of Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Kane.

At Arsenal, meanwhile, he could be a replacement for Mesut Ozil, whose future at the club looks very insecure right now.