Report: Moyes was unconvinced by 23-year-old West Ham man when he arrived

West Ham United's Issa Diop has been a regular starter under David Moyes so far.

West Ham United boss David Moyes wasn’t fully convinced by Issa Diop when he took over at the club, according to Sky Sports.

Diop is generally considered to be West Ham’s star centre-back, and he has played regularly since Moyes took charge.

However, the Scottish boss reportedly had his doubts about the French defender.

West Ham could now reportedly be tempted to sell Diop, but it would take big money to convince them to sell.

The latest update claims that plenty of sides are interested in signing Diop, as they feel he has a big future in the game.

The West Ham man is still only 23-years-old, and has generally proven a reliable presence at the back for Moyes’ men.

Diop possesses power and speed, but he is also reasonably comfortable in possession, meaning he has a very desirable skill-set.

West Ham will be relying on Diop when the season does get back under way, as he looks set to play a key role as Moyes’s side look to avoid the drop.