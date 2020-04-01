Report: Mourinho's eyeing six signings at Spurs, comments hide his true feelings

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has previously stated that he is happy with his squad at Hotspur Way.

Jose Mourinho isn’t actually happy with his current squad at Tottenham Hotspur, despite his comments to the contrary, according to Sky Sports.

Mourinho has always publicly stated that he is delighted with the options that he has inherited from Mauricio Pochettino at Tottneham.

However, Sky claim that Mourinho is really planning on making wholesale changes at Tottenham.

The Portuguese boss wants six new players next term, as he plans on making improvements to Tottenham’s team.

Mourinho is said to be planning to improve every area of Tottenham’s squad, to ensure that their flaws aren’t as evident as they have been over this season.

Tottenham have struggled to find the winning formula this term, with injuries also derailing their campaign.

Spurs have had to deal with Hugo Lloris, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son for large portions of the season, which has stretched their squad to its limits.

Tottenham are currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League table, seven points behind the top four.