Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Mourinho's eyeing six signings at Spurs, comments hide his true feelings

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has previously stated that he is happy with his squad at Hotspur Way.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red...

Jose Mourinho isn’t actually happy with his current squad at Tottenham Hotspur, despite his comments to the contrary, according to Sky Sports.

Mourinho has always publicly stated that he is delighted with the options that he has inherited from Mauricio Pochettino at Tottneham.

However, Sky claim that Mourinho is really planning on making wholesale changes at Tottenham.

 

The Portuguese boss wants six new players next term, as he plans on making improvements to Tottenham’s team.

Mourinho is said to be planning to improve every area of Tottenham’s squad, to ensure that their flaws aren’t as evident as they have been over this season.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull...

Tottenham have struggled to find the winning formula this term, with injuries also derailing their campaign.

Spurs have had to deal with Hugo Lloris, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son for large portions of the season, which has stretched their squad to its limits.

Tottenham are currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League table, seven points behind the top four.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch